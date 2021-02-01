Holy Spirit makes alternative plans for Mardis Gras

The coronavirus pandemic is putting the kibosh on Holy Spirit Parish’s Mardi Gras gathering, but it can’t extinguish the celebration.
Despite not being able to get together at the parish center adjacent to St. Mary Church for a catered buffet dinner and live music, as they did last year, parishioners will be able to do their parish’s fundraiser through a cash raffle, an online auction and a curbside dinner pickup.
The winning raffle tickets will be selected in a livestreamed drawing Feb. 13. First prize is $3,000, second prize is $2,000 and third prize is $1,000. Tickets can be obtained with a $2 donation for each one and they are available at the St. Vitus and St. James church offices. Ticket stubs and payment must be returned by Feb. 8.
A variety of items and gift baskets will be going up for bids from Feb. 8 through Feb. 12. Bids must be submitted by email, and will be checked at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. each day, with the current high bid posted on the parish website after each check.
“We’re collecting baskets to be auctioned,” said Jean Pascal, administrative facilitator for the parish, “and what’s special about that is that people are not asking local businesses to donated items. Instead, the people are purchasing gift cards from locally owned businesses. So it’s a win-win situation, both for the businesses and for the parish. It’s just wonderful to see all the parishioners stepping up to support the parish.”
Among the option items listed in the most recent parish bulletin are a lottery tree; a weekend getaway featuring Marriott gift cards, rose and chardonnay wines and Lindor truffles; $175 gift package from the Holy Spirit Gift Shop; gift certificate and items from Mijavec Feed and Supply; a $200 collection of gift cards from area restaurants; a handmade tenor uke with Gig Bag; a $132 collection of chocolates; and a $125 car care kit.
More information about the auction and bidding information is available at hsplc.org.
As for dinner, a catered meal by Mark MIjavec will be available via curbside pick-up Feb. 13. Pre-orders are required, and may be made by calling (724) 654-7076 between 3 and 6 p.m. Feb. 10.
Choices include sliced filet of beef tenderloin, $25; bourbon glazed salmon, $25; and chicken zinfandel topped with grilled onions, peppers and mushrooms, $20. All dinners include Italian steamed rice, fresh green beans, tossed salad with homemade balsamic dressing, rolls and butter, and desert.
Proceeds from the Mardi Gras fundraiser will benefit Holy Spirit Parish’s social/outreach ministries, faith formation and youth ministry, as well as Holy Spirit Academy.
