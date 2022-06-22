One driver got a group of former Holy Spirit Academy students to St. John Paul II Elementary School in Hermitage every day during the school year.
Now, former academy principal Ed Sharbaugh hopes a bunch of drivers — not to mention irons, putters and the like — will help to get them back this fall.
Sharbaugh is overseeing the second annual Holy Spirit Golf Scramble at 8 a.m. July 2 at Castle Hills Golf Course. The aim is to raise $12,000 for Friends of Catholic Education, the Holy Spirit Parish organization that continues to raise money to provide tuition and transportation support for former academy students.
Last year’s four-person scramble was “a huge success,” Sharbaugh said, with “100 golfers, great food and great prizes.” He believes this year’s event can be even better.
“There are a lot of good golf outings in the area, but I think what takes us to the next level is our food,” Sharbaugh said. “Our committee takes great pride in their cooking. We will have Amish doughnuts and coffee for breakfast with fruit and orange juice. At the turn, we will be serving homemade pepperoni rolls and pizza greens.
“Then for dinner, we are doing lamb and chicken on the rod with rice, salad, Syrian bread and hummus — all homemade. And with a wedding-style cookie table for dessert, we feel we are giving our guests an authentic New Castle experience.”
Each golfer also will receive a goodie bag with snacks, as well as a door prize valued between $10 and $25, provided by local restaurants.
Elizabeth Yanelli-Schreckengost, chairperson of Friends of Catholic Education, emphasized the importance of fundraising events such as Sharbaugh’s.
“We continue to fundraise to be able to provide the means for transportation and anything else that we’re able to help with,” she said. “We really depend on the fundraising for the continuation of Catholic education in Lawrence County and really bringing these kids up in the spirit of God.
“We can’t do this alone; we need the help and support of the community.”
The golf event also will feature a basket raffle that includes two overnight golf packages, an autographed Pittsburgh Steelers jersey, tickets to a Pitt football game against Notre Dame, a big screen TV, a power tool package and a spa package, as well as dozens of other baskets.
Sixteen rounds of golf at local courses will be given away as well.
The entrance fee is $100 per golfer, or you can attend the dinner only for $35. To register, call Sharbaugh at (724) 944-4702 or email him at sharbz76@gmail.com.
