Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Ellwood City is having a Lenten pizza sale.
The church is part of Divine Grace Parish.
The cost is $10 per sheet for red or white pizza, and is pre-order only by calling (724) 758-4411, ext. 110, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 15-21.
Pickup will be at the church at 415 4th St. from 4-6 p.m. March 24.
The parish also is offering weekly fish fries on Lenten Fridays from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Ferdinand Church, 2535 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township.
Dine-in and takeout are available. For a menu and price information, go to https://tinyurl.com/27cm9ya6.
