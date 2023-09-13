Father James Wehner with Divine Grace Parish Holy Redeemer Church in Ellwood City installed Holy Name Society officers during Sunday’s mass.
Appointed to two-year terms were Frank Aloi, president; Hank Glogowski, first vice president; Dave Manzo, second vice president; Guy Calabro, third vice president; Charles Santilo, secretary; Lou Ferrario, treasurer; and Bob Crawford, immediate past president.
The ceremony also included the installation of 16 new members and appointment of Deacon Joseph Ross as the Holy Name Society’s chaplain and spiritual director.
Wehner reported that the Divine Grace Parish, Holy Redeemer Church, has one of the largest active Holy Name societies in the Pittsburgh Diocese.
