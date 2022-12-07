The Cascade Galleria will host its second Hometown Holiday Market tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday.
The market runs from 4 to 8:30 p.m. tomorrow, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. The three-day event will give shoppers the opportunity to “support local” and snag unique gift ideas from more than 60 entrepreneurs, artisans, bakers, jewelers, crafters, brewers and more.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting the mall each day with special appearances by the Grinch. Visits and photos with Santa are free with your own camera. A professional photographer will be on hand for digital prints for $5.
Family horse and carriage rides will be available for purchase for $25 on Sunday touring groups of four people for 15-minute rides. The carriage rides are provided by Misty Lane Farms Performance Horses and reservations are recommended by calling (724) 283-5614.
The Hometown Holiday Market also offers an experience of nostalgia for those who remember shopping there when the mall was a destination location. The beloved fountain will offer the sights, smells and sounds of childhood for many. Cascade Galleria, formerly the Town Mall, reopened its doors last December to this event and over the course of the year has welcomed six new permanent storefronts. The new Cascade Galleria Business Association has begun to organize frequent events at the mall, bringing people in for new memory-making experiences and collectively growing their businesses.
Once again for this holiday season, the mall is adorned with holiday decorations and ready to host an anticipated several thousand visitors over the weekend. The new holiday market coordinator is Deanna Ayers who owns Locke & Key Boutique, located in the mall.
The full list of entrepreneurs who can be found at the Hometown Holiday Market this weekend can be found in the Facebook event on the Hometown Holidays & Summer Concerts Live: New Castle, PA page.
