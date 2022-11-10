New Wilmington shop owners are once again sponsoring their Holiday Hop this weekend.
The event will take place on Market Street, with The Silk Road Market, Le Chic Bath Boutique, Mona’s Chocolates, Small Circle and Flowers on Vine participating. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Those who visit all five stores and have their cards stamped can have their names entered in a drawing, with a chance to win a grand prize of two tickets to a Pittsburgh Penguins hockey game.
This is the 18th year for this event. It was started by Wendy Farmerie of the Silk Road Market and Terri Paterson of Flowers on Vine as a way to begin the holiday shopping season, while patronizing local entrepreneurs and purchasing unique gifts.
