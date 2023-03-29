Recruiters for many industries traveled to ellis island to find immigrants to serve as laborers around the turn of the century.
Some Italian immigrants, with experience or skill in stone quarrying, were thus brought to Hillsville where the limestone operations were said to be the most extensive in the world at that time.
In their homeland, the men were part of a “society of honor,” stressing loyalty and obedience to their leaders. In America, the society was given the name “The Black Hand.”
An educational talk on this notorious organization will be presented by the Lawrence County Historical Society in partnership with Challenges — Options in Aging and sponsored by the Almira Foundation. the 1 p.m. talk at Challenges, 2706 mercer road, is free to to the public. Reservations are not required, but are encouraged by calling LCHSat (724) 658-4022 on Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
