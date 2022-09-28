A family-friendly free movie night will be held Oct. 7 at the Lawrence County Historical Society.
The viewing of “Hocus Pocus” will occur at 7 p.m. on the back lawn of the Clavelli Historical Museum at 408 N. Jefferson St. Moviegoers are reminded to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets for the evening.
From 6:30 to 7 p.m., there will be a costume contest for children (up to 12) and adults (13 and up). Snacks and drinks will be sold throughout the evening. The event is sponsored by the Lawrence County Historical Society.
Should Oct. 7 be too rainy or too cold, the movie will be shown in the Lawrence County Historical Society Annex, located next to the Clavelli Historical Museum.
