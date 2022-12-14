The Lawrence County Historical Society is hosting a reading of three holiday classics Saturday.
The free event, set for 6 p.m. in the Clavelli Historical Mansion at 408 N. Jefferson St., will be for the young and young at heart. People of all ages are welcome to attend the reading of three beloved Christmas stories, “The Polar Express,” “Twas The Night Before Christmas,” and “Yes, Virginia, There Is A Santa Claus.”
Candies and hot chocolate, train whistles and bells, Maw in her kerchief and Paw in his cap and the reading of “Yes, Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus” by the big man himself will bring these classic holiday stories to life.
The children will be seated in the parlor to enjoy the stories while a free coffee bar and refreshment table will be provided for the parents in the dining room area of the Clavelli Mansion.
Space is limited and reservations are required.
Reservations will be on a first come, first-served basis. So, make your reservation ASAP by calling the Lawrence County Historical Society at (724) 658-4022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.