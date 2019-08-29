Historical Society to honor Union volunteers

The Lawrence County Historical Society will honor Union High School volunteers — past and present —and its annual Members and Friends Dinner on Sept. 5.
The event will take place at the Cascade Park dance pavilion.
Union students have volunteered with the society in a variety of ways over the past 25 years. In 1994, Stephanie Fulena began bringing her Union Key Club members to the society to decorate the mansion for Christmas. They continued each year, decorating and doing other odd jobs.
When Fulena retired from Union in 2004, she passed the baton to her daughter, Rose Ann Fulena, the Union Student Council adviser. They and other Union students continued the tradition.
Today, Union students decorate, do yard work, move furniture, read to children at Christmastime, create and edit videos and do other service projects at the society. Some students helped society members clean brush at a historic cemetery this year.
The evening's program will be a video of individual Union students, past and present, remembering their favorite projects. Union administrators and board members also will participate.Tickets are $25 and may be purchased online or at the society. Call (724) 658-4022 for more information.
