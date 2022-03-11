As the conflict in Ukraine continues, millions of refugees are landing within the country of Poland.
At noon tomorrow, Pleasant Hill Historians, the Lawrence County Historical Society and Westminster College will present a live discussion with Mikołaj Borkowski, a PhD candidate in Kraków, Poland, and Ryan Armstrong, a history and biology student at Westminster College.
Borkowski, a linguistics PhD candidate at Jagiellonian University, will share his work with the Ocalenie Foundation as he begins teaching the Polish language to Ukrainian refugees.
Borkowski’s work is in response to the millions of refugees fleeing during the Ukrainian conflict and the need to learn the country’s language in order to purchase food, find living arrangements or locate their family members.
Armstrong, a junior at Westminster, will share his research with Pleasant Hill Historians as he analyzes the Melting Pot database from the Lawrence County Historical Society.
This database lists the majority of immigrants who found their home in Lawrence County between 1906–1972. Armstrong is currently analyzing how the health of these immigrants was impacted based on their decisions to locate within New Castle or the surrounding communities.
Last fall, this partnership lead to interns presenting projects relating to the Trees of Cascade Park, the North Hill Historic District, Artifacts at Quaker Falls, and the Health of Lawrence County Immigrants.
This continued partnership between the three organizations highlights how close this war is to Lawrence County and explores the challenges that these displaced people are now experiencing within Poland.
Register for the event at: https://bit.ly/UkraineRef.
