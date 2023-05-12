The Lawrence County Historical Society is sponsoring an all-day trip to the Heinz History Center on June 14.
The trip will include a two-hour docent-conducted tour, followed by a one-hour break for lunch. Participants can either have lunch at the History Center’s cafe or visit one of the numerous restaurants surrounding it. Visitors will have two hours following lunch to explore the History Center on their own, taking in many of the exhibits and displays not included in the guided morning tour.
The bus will leave the Historical Society’s parking lot at 408 N. Jefferson Street in New Castle promptly at 9 a.m. for Pittsburgh. The anticipated time of return will be approximately 4 p.m.
The tour cost, including the admission fee to the Heinz History Center will be $50 per person. Lunch is not included in this fee.
Reservations are a must and must be purchased in advance. Reservations can be purchased either online at lawrencechs.org or by calling the LCHS office at (724) 658-4022, or by visiting LCHS’ Annex office any Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.