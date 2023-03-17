The Lawrence County Historical Society has renewed its Civil War Series once again, embracing the mission to preserve, protect and promote local history within our community.
The society will host a three-week Civil War Series for fifth- and sixth-grade students on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from June 8 to 22.
The series will include re-enactors and interactive classes. In addition, the students and their guardians will travel to Gettysburg National Military Park on June 24 for a personal in-depth tour of the Civil War battlefield.
Frank Lorello returns to instruct the classes and share his 30-plus years of experience teaching about the Civil War.
The program allows for students, volunteers, teachers, parents and guardians and historians to collaborate in the pursuit of learning, significant to our region.
The Civil War significantly impacted the history of Lawrence County.
Foundationally, the community was a hotspot of anti-slavery sentiment and operated several hideaways for former slaves on the Underground Railroad.
Moreover, this area had many devoted Lincoln supporters.
As a result, one in five Lawrence County residents enlisted in service for the Union. Key locals formed two units “The Roundheads” and “Battery B,” which saw action at the Second Battle of Bull Run, Antietam, Fredericksburg, Vicksburg and — highlighted within the series — Gettysburg.
Registration will open at 5 p.m. April 1. All Lawrence County fifth- and sixth-grade students can register. LCHS will waive the $20 registration fee for its members.
A cost is involved, but sponsors can help reduce the program fees.To sponsor a student or multiple students, visit bit.ly/CWS-Sponsor23. More information about the Civil War Series is available at lawrencechs.org/civilwar. LCHS can be contacted at civilwar@lawrencechs.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.