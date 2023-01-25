The Lawrence County Historical Society will hosts an “Irish Brigade at Gettysburg” event at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22.
Tucked into the woods along Gettysburg National Military Park’s Sickle’s Avenue stands tall a Celtic cross, shadowing the Irish Wolfhound. The monument represents the valor of five regiments who, battered and beaten from engagement months prior in Antietam and Fredericksburg, triumphantly secured the Union line as part of Sickle’s army.
The story of the Irish Brigade is among the most popular told at Gettysburg. The trefoil emblem of the United States’ Second Corps is emblazoned above the Irish Brigade marker. While the Irish Brigade would suffer great casualties that day, its story is remarkable and a great reminder of the Irish pride and legacy at Gettysburg.
The brigade’s story will be told by James Carnes, a graduate of Edinboro State College, American history, government and economics teacher at Grove City High School for 20 years and an adjunct professor at Grove City College for 16 years.
The presentation will take place at the Lawrence County Historical Society Annex, 408 N. Jefferson St., New Castle. Cost is $5 per person. Reservations are required as space is limited. To reserve a seat, stop by the annex or calling (724) 658-4022 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.