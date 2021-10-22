The Lawrence County Historical Society will be presenting four virtual programs via Zoom and Facebook Live over the next four weeks. Westminster College interns under the direction of Andrew Henley, society board member and president and founder of Pleasant Hills Historians, will be presenting the programs.
The first program, "The Trees of Cascade Park," will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 presented by Ethan Brady, a senior environmental science major. Brady’s work culminated into a forestry report on Cascade Park. He inventoried the park’s trees and which ones might have been there when the park opened in 1897 based on measurements. The park was made eligible for the National Register of Historic Places as a historic district in June. Brady’s work assisted in documenting the park’s historic and ecological importance by utilizing historic photography, cartography, and documentation.
The second program, "Artifacts from Quaker Falls," will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 presented by Logan Minch, a senior history major. Minch’s work focuses on the newly opened Quaker Falls Recreation area in Edinburg. This internship concentrated on the processing of a recent donation from Youngstown State University of all of the archaeological material that was excavated at the site by Dr. John White to the historical society. White was a former professor at YSU. Minch will present some of the artifacts and context about the site.
The third program, "The Health of Lawrence County Immigrants," will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. presented by Ryan Armstrong, a sophomore honors history and biology double major. Armstrong’s work focuses on the “Melting Pot Project,” which was initiated at the historical society in 2017 as a way of preserving its immigration collection through digitalization. Armstrong utilized the height and weight documented in Lawrence County’s Court of Common Pleas Declarations of Intention to review the health of immigrants who declared their intent to become a citizen of Lawrence County. This collection contains more than 8,000 individuals’ declarations and offers insight into the academic use of these records.
The fourth program, "The North Hill Historic District," will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 18 presented by Sara Small, a senior environmental science and project management double major. Small’s work culminated in an open source website, https://northhillhd.live, which focuses on the historic district in New Castle. The website offers a free marketing service of the North Hill Historic District, which is the third largest district in Pennsylvania. Small’s project lays the foundation on a phase-based approach to build out a website and encourage access to information for renters, homeowners, and potential new homeowners within the historic district. The website is a work in progress and will eventually include all structures within the district.
The programs can be accessed by Zoom link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6833596633 or through Facebook live at facebook.com/lawrencechs. The presentations will also be recorded and made available through the historical society’s YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.