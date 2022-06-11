The Lawrence County Historical Society will hold a two-day series on genealogy research methods.
The first session will be “Genealogy 101,” presented by genealogy researcher Elaine Chambers. This is a primer for those interested in beginning their genealogy research or in the early stages of their research. The presentation will be at 2 p.m. June 29. The second session will be “You Took a DNA Test – Now What?,” hosted by genealogist and DNA researcher Megan Clark Young. This is to help individuals who have taken a DNA test to use their data for their genealogy research. The presentation will be at 2 p.m. July 1.
Both presentations will be at the Lawrence County Historical Society Annex, 408 N. Jefferson St.
Reservations must be made to attend either or both presentations. The cost is $5 per reservation. Tickets may be purchased on the Lawrence County Historical Society’s Calendly site (https://calendly.com/lawrencechs) or by phone at (724) 658-4022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.