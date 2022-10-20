The Lawrence County Historical Society will host the “Germans to America” educational program presented by Robert O. Stakeley, Heinz History Center affiliate coordinator, and Stefan and Pamela Israel of Heinz affiliate member Unlock Your History.
The workshop will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Joseph A. Clavelli Cultural Heritage Center, 408 N Jefferson St. Cost is $15 per person.
Ethnic Germans came to the New World in droves in the 18th and 19th centuries, and even today German remains the largest ethnic group in the United States according to the U.S. census. Germanic influences on American culture and language continue to be felt.
The Heinz History Center has an on-going partnership with Unlock Your History for workshops focused on Germanic languages, immigration and customs. Explore how heirlooms, genealogy and history all come together. Learn how to decipher clues hidden within documents. The presenters will provide guidance on how to analyze and care for personal artifacts.
Space is limited. For reservations, call the Historical Society at (724) 658-4022.
