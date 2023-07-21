The Lawrence County Historical Society will once again host its annual fireworks celebration July 29 on the lawn of the Joseph A. Clavelli Cultural History Center, 408 N. Jefferson St.
This is a free event and all are welcome to attend. The front porch and the lawn are wonderful locations to view the fireworks, anticipated to begin around 10 p.m. Bring chairs and/or blankets. Refreshments, including Coney Island hot dogs, ice cream, cake, popcorn and soft drinks, will be available for purchase starting at 8 p.m.
Tours of the Clavelli Cultural History Center, including the Wendell August Forge hammered aluminum exhibit, will be conducted between 8 and 9 p.m. Tour reservations are required. The tour cost is $5 per person. To reserve a tour, call the LCHS at (724) 658-4022 or stop by the annex between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays or Saturdays.
