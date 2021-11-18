Due to the continuation of the pandemic, the Lawrence County Historical Society has decided to once again have a take-out dinner in place of its annual Mistletoe Magic Christmas party.
The dinner will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 11, and diners won’t even need to leave their cars. Volunteers will direct participants to a parking area where meals will be delivered. Please enter the parking lot on Wallace Avenue and exit down the driveway onto Jefferson Street.
If patrons wish to come in to pick up dinners and see the beautifully decorated downstairs of the mansion, they may do so by entering the front door and wearing a mask. The society will be open during regular hours for full tours of the decorated mansion.
The dinner will be chicken parmesan with a side of spaghetti, wedding soup, green beans, salad, rolls and butter, and cake catered by Faraone Brothers. The price is $30, and customers will choose pick-up times in 15-minute increments.
Tickets are available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at the office at 408 N. Jefferson St. in New Castle, through the website at www.lawrencechs.com, or by calling the office at (724) 658-4022. Tickets must be purchased by Dec. 4. This is one of the society’s main fundraisers and community support is very much appreciated.
The society is also cancelling its annual open house with Santa for the protection of visiting children and guests. It hopes to have both popular events back next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.