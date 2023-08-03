The Lawrence County Historical Society and the New Castle Public Library, in concert with the Almira Foundation, are hosting an Alcohol & Ink on Tile craft event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9 in the society’s annex building, 408 N. Jefferson St.
A popular art class for adult, alcohol and inks on tile requires no prior experience.
Create colorful, vibrant designs on ceramic tiles using alcohol and inks. Step-by-step instructions on how to apply these inks to ceramic tiles will be provided. The titles make beautiful gifts and participants will take home two completed tiles.
The following supplies will be included in the class price: ceramic tiles, alcohol inks, alcohol (not the drinking kind), pipettes, lighters, gloves and tools. Attendees are encouraged to dress for mess.
Cost for the class is $25 per person. Reservations are a must as seating is limited. Call LCHS at (724) 658-4022 any Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday to reserve a space.
