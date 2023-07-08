The Lawrence County Historical Society, in concert with the Grove City Area Historical Society and Museum, will feature works from Grove City’s Wendell August Forge in a special exhibit opening July 18.
The items will be displayed at the Joseph A. Clavelli Cultural History Center, 408 N. Jefferson St., New Castle.
Wendell August Forge is believed to be the single survivor of what was once the flourishing industry of handcrafted aluminum giftware. At the peak of the industry, more than 200 companies made hand-hammered aluminum commemorative items.
Wendell August Forge has been in existence for 78 years, beginning the production of metal giftware in the 1920s and opening the Grove City facility in 1932. It is now on the National Register of Historic Places. The business remained in the hands of the August family until 1978, when Bill Knecht, then employed by IBM, bought the company. Since that time, Knecht and his son, Will, have taken the business to a new level of success.
The company takes pride in the fact that every single piece of hammered metal is handmade and bears the mark of the craftsperson. Wendall August Forge artworks are renowned around the world and representatives from Franklin Mint, Remington, Tiffany’s and other purveyors of art have journeyed to the Grove City location to learn from Wendell August’s expert master die cutters.
These select items can be viewed between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Reservations are required and can be made by calling (724) 658-4022. Admission to the exhibit and the Clavelli home tour is $5.
