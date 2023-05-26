The Lawrence County Historical Society will be holding the final, everything must go yard sale of the season from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday on the grounds of the Clavelli Heritage Cultural Center, 408 N. Jefferson St.
All proceeds from the sale benefit of the Lawrence County Historical Society.
