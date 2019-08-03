Each year for the past 25 years, Union Area High School students have been volunteering at the Lawrence County Historical Society.
On Sept. 5, at the annual membership and friends dinner at Cascade Park Pavilion, the society will honor past and present Union student volunteers. From mulching the grounds to decorating the museum for Christmas, the students have been an important and valuable asset.
Social time will begin at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m, to be followed by a program about the volunteers.
Tickets are $25 and must be purchased by Aug. 31 at the society, 408 N. Jefferson St., between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, on the website at www.lawrencechs.com or by calling (724) 658-4022. No tickets will be sold at the door. The event is open to the public.
