Sounds of laughter and the tinkling of tea cups filled the Greer Mansion drawing room at the high tea and fashion show hosted Oct. 3 by the Lawrence County Historical Society’s archives committee. The event was led by mistress of ceremonies Michele Goodman Jones, a local etiquette coach and author.
The program included a brief history of tea and a lesson on the etiquette of afternoon tea, a history of fashions 1890-2021, and remarks by Claudia Manly of the Historical Society. Fine fashions were displayed on mannequins while volunteers modeled the variety of hats, gloves and purses from the 1890s to 1940s.
The three-course tea included refreshments of scones with clotted cream, lemon curd and raspberry jam; a variety of tea sandwiches; and desserts of chocolate cupcakes, sour cream cookies, lady fingers, and apple cinnamon muffins. Scones and desserts were provided by Crystal’s Cakery of Ellwood City and Mama Jane’s Restaurant of Neshannock Township. The Meat Guyz of New Castle provided deli meat for some of the tea sandwiches.
Decor for the event was provided in part by Cialella & Carney Floral Designs of New Castle, which offered floral arrangements for each table. Butz Flowers of New Castle also provided a silk flower arrangement for a raffle.
The event was held through the generosity of local sponsors. The $100 table sponsors were Butz Flowers and Dr. and Mrs. Robert Waddington. The six $50 table sponsors were Cialella & Carney Floral Designs; Maureen Chiafullo-Haid, Realtor with Berkshire Hathaway; Ladybird’s Luncheonette; Dr. Mark Moses; Riverside Apartments; and Trinity Episcopal Church.
