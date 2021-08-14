Historians offering Cascade Park tours

Pleasant Hill Historians will be offering walking tours of Cascade Park at 9 a.m. every Saturday through Sept. 4.
Included in the tour will be an explanation of the park’s local cultural value and stops that will allow guests to understand the park’s history from glacial recession, settlement of Native Americans, establishment of Brinton Park (1891–1897) and the beginning of Cascade Park (1897).
Pleasant Hill Historians hopes to bring a fresh perspective of Cascade Park’s history, while enjoying the scenic views and trails that weave through aged hemlocks and streambanks. The park was recently deemed eligible for the National Register of Historic Places by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.
This walking tour will be limited to 30 individuals, and admittance will cost $10 per person. All proceeds will be donated to the Lawrence County Historical Society. Registration can be found at phhist.com/shop.
Participants should meet at the park's dance pavilion.
For more information contact Andrew Henley, founder and president, Pleasant Hill Historians, at info@phhist.com, or visit phhist.com.
