Moraine State Park will host two outdoor events in the coming weeks.
First up is the Ground Hog Hike, scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 29, starting at the Pleasant Valley Picnic Area on the South Shore of Lake Arthur. The hike is approximately 2 miles, but weather and each participant’s preference may determine the distance on easy to moderate hiking terrain. Hikers also will learn some animal facts and see the park in winter.
Participants should wear sturdy footwear, dress for the weather (severe weather cancels event) and bring their own water and trail snacks.
Winterfest returns to the park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 5 at McDanel’s Launch on the North Shore. This family-friendly, outdoor event is free to attend and features activities one can do in the snowy and cold months of the year. There are demonstrations, entertainment and vendors.
For more information, contact the Moraine Preservation Fund at owlet@morainepreservationfund.org.
