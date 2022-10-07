Highland Presbyterian Church has a new grand piano, and the congregation wants to share its tones with the public.
A service at which the piano will be dedicated is set for 6 p.m. Sunday at the church, 708 Highland Ave. There will be performances by instrumentalists, soloists and the church Praise Team.
There also will be a hymn-sing in which the audience may choose their favorite hymns and join in singing. A free will offering will be taken.
Food and fellowship will follow the service.
