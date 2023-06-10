Highland Presbyterian Church will host a free Flag Day Strawberry Social at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The church is located at 708 Highland Ave.
This year is the 140th anniversary of the flag, so this gathering is all about honoring the flag and patriotism. The Boy Scouts will present the colors. Visitors may sing along to the National Anthem and enjoy entertainment by the Penn Ohio Singers, followed by a children’s parade.
The Penn Ohio Singers are an a cappella barbershop-style group consisting of 20 men.
Rounding out the evening will be fresh strawberries and ice cream
