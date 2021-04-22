Highland Presbyterian Church has scheduled two more drive-through shoe collections.
The events will take place in the parking lot of the church, located at the corner of Highland and Park avenues, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and during the same hours on May 2.
Volunteers will be on hand to accept the shoes without donors having to leave their vehicles.
New and gently worn sneakers, high heels, boots and other such footwear — no slippers — are being accepted.
The collections are part of a fundraiser to help pay for a new roof the repointing of the church’s stone facade, which costs $370,000.
Once 2,500 pairs of shoes are collected (and the New Castle Christian Academy also is collecting), the organization Funds2Orgs will pay the church 40 cents per pound for the shoes.
That organization the provides the shoes to “micro-entrepreneurs” in 26 underdeveloped nations for resale to enable this business owners to “make a living wage for themselves and their families.”
Volunteers collected 350 pairs of shoes at their initial collect last weekend.
Collection drums also are available at the church during the week.
