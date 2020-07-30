BY JOSHUA BYERS
THE (JOHNSTOWN) TRIBUNE-DEMOCRAT
During a Facebook live event on Tuesday, Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale discussed the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on private higher education institutions.
He invited Tom Foley, president of the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities of Pennsylvania, to talk about the situation.
“They are all grappling with this in many different ways,” DePasquale said.
He pointed out that often while discussing how the virus has impacted various aspects of society the topic of how it’s affected private universities is lost in the conversation.
Foley and the organization he works for represent 92 independent colleges and universities across the state.
One of the topics DePasquale asked Foley to touch on was how the decision-making process for the institutions worked regarding health and safety for students and staff while continuing to offer “high-end” education.
“There’s at least three categories of decision-making that every school is engaged in,” Foley said.
Those are academics, procedurals and financials.
The schools are looking at education and how it’s offered such as possibly changing the academic calendar, adjusting the curriculum and teaching models as well as the way students participate.
“There are all kinds of variations between those four,” Foley said.
As for the procedurals, that involves reconsidering what a classroom looks like, where it is and how to serve food in a safe way.
Finally, the schools have to decide how to “reposition their assets to be able to do this.”
Foley said these schools have, on average, existed for 134 years and survived multiple wars and recessions, but that doesn’t mean the pandemic is easy.
“I think they would tell you this is a challenge on par financially with many of those others,” he said. “They are adjusting on the fly.”
DePasquale added that the school officials are doing the best they can.
