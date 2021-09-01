Hickory Run Energy Station is helping to power programs at the Lawrence County YMCA.
Ethan Russell, plant manager for the 1,000-megawatt, natural gas-powered energy station in North Beaver Township, presented a $5,000 check this week to Maria McKee, the Y’s chief executive officer. Brock Shealy, TYR Energy Vice President of Operations and Compliance, and New Castle Mayor Chris Frye — who also sits on the Y board — were on hand for the presentation as well.
“At Hickory Run this year, we’ve been focusing on our community, and the youth in the community,” Russell said. “Earlier this year, we gave a nice donation to Mohawk School District with COVID supplies. We also have a program going on at the station this year where we’re encouraging healthy lifestyles, healthy living. So the Y was a good tie-in to that.
”I came down and met with Maria. I really enjoyed seeing what they were doing in the summer time with the kids and the camps they run, bringing the kids in the city of New Castle up to the Y-Zone in Neshannock, which I thought was great. I have a lot of kids, and just getting kids off their phones and off their bottoms and out being active, is a great idea.”
McKee said that the Y appreciates Hickory Run becoming a community partner.
”We know that we can do more if we have more partners,” she said. “We’re just really excited that they came into our community (the plant opened last year), and not only do they offer jobs, but they’re choosing to support our community outreach programs as well.”
Frye added that, “On behalf of the board of the YMCA, we want to thank Hickory Run and the team and the staff out there for the donation that will be used for all the wonderful programs and activities that Maria and her staff oversee.”
(0) comments
