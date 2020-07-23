The Hickory Township fire department has received an $8,000 grant to help firefighters guard against the threat of wildfires and brush fires.
The grant from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will fund key resources at a time when they are most needed, according to state Rep. Chris Sainato, D-Lawrence, who announced the grant.
“Hot, dry weather leaves our rural communities and forestland especially vulnerable to the risk of brush and wildfires, which under the right conditions can pose a grave danger to life and property,” Sainato said. “Our volunteer firefighters stand ready – as always – to protect us from the threat, even with limited resources.
“This funding is welcome news because it should help the company pay for training, equipment such as mobile radios and water supply apparatus, and other resources that can keep our volunteers better equipped and better protected.”
The grant is part of package of nearly $592,000 to 109 volunteer firefighting companies statewide. Recipients are selected based on vulnerability and adequacy of existing fire protection, and assistance is granted on a cost-share basis, with recipients supplying matching funds.
