Vivian Davidson Hewitt, a famed art collector and Pittsburgh’s first Black librarian, died recently.
Hewitt died May 29 at her home in Manhattan. She was 102.
Born in New Castle on Feb. 17, 1920, Hewitt, along with her husband John, collected hundreds of paintings, etchings and sketches. John Hewitt died in 2000. The couple had one son.
Fifty-eight of those works form the John & Vivian Hewitt Collection of African-American Art, which is the cornerstone of the Gantt Center’s permanent collection at the Charlotte, North Carolina, museum.
Hewitt also gifted her collection, the Vivian Davidson Hewitt Collection, to the Gantt Center along with significant artist papers and books.
Hewitt was Pittsburgh’s first Black librarian and later became the first Black president of the Special Libraries Association. Among her many accolades, she was awarded the honorary title of Dame by Queen Elizabeth II in 2016.
Hewitt graduated from New Castle High School and grew up attending Bethel AME Church. After high school, she went on to receive her bachelor’s degree from Geneva College then attended Carnegie Library School in Pittsburgh where she earned a master’s degree in library science. She was just the second Black person to graduate from the program.
From there she worked as a senior assistant librarian at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, the first Black to serve as a librarian in the city. She later held positions in the libraries of Atlanta University (now Clark Atlanta University), the Rockefeller Foundation, and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, in addition to working for the Crowell-Collier Publishing Company in New York City.
Throughout her career, Hewitt was the recipient of several awards and honors, including being inducted into the Special Libraries Association’s Hall of Fame, an honorary doctorate from Geneva College and the American Library Association Black Caucus Award for Distinguished Service to Librarianship.
