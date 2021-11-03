It was a Skating Spooktacular weekend for Hess Figure Skating Club members who competed in Canton, Ohio, on Oct. 23.
Winning gold medals were Harper Contreraz and Aubrielle Manganello in elements, while Etta O’Donovan won in elements and program events. Natalie Colella secured gold in elements and claimed a silver in program events.
Arden Anderson won a gold and two silvers, while Emmaline Passarelli won two bronze medals and took fourth place in an event. Shae Seinkner won bronze in elements and placed sixth in freeskate.
“The club is very proud of all the skaters’ accomplishments,” Hess Ice Rink’s skating director Melissa Maggio said. “The club would also like to thank the entire Hess Ice Rink Staff and the Neshannock Township supervisors.”
If you are interested in learning how to skate, please contact Maggio at hess@neshannock.org.
