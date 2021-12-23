‘Twas an exciting day at Hess Ice Rink.
The kids that participate in the rink’s skating program and members of the Hess Figure Skating Club performed their annual Holiday on Ice show Dec. 11.
Opening the show was a group number from the Learn to Skate kids, Sophia Smarrelli, Gianna and Luke DeRosa, Shae Seinkner, Anastasia Baker, Kate Butler, Genesis Cabellero, Haiden Redmond, and Winifred Daloni dancing to a remix of “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” followed by solos performed by the members of the HFSC.
Etta O’Donovan skated to “Jingle Bell Rock,” Shae Seinkner to “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” Aubrielle Manganello did cartwheels on the ice to “Candy Cane Lane,” Natalie Colella to “All I Want for Christmas is You,” Harper Contreaz to “Mele Kalikimaka,” Anastasia Baker to “Where Are You Christmas?,” Avery Calton to “Santa Baby,” Rachel Tuttle to “Santa Tell Me,” Emmaline Passarelli to “Baby Please Come Home,” Colin Ferrell to “Oh Come All Ye Faithful,” Emery Calton to “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” Adyson Farragher to “Step Into Christmas,” and Arden Anderson to “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.”
All of the skaters plus Santa Claus and one of his elves, Gianna, ended the show with “We Wish You A Merry Christmas!”
Noah Monstwil, David and Chris Johns, Brandon Boyles, Colton Chamberlain and Matt Colella set up the decorations bringing the holiday magic to the rink. Also supporting the event were the Neshannock Township supervisors, Mark Bucci, Bryanna Rice and the Hess Ice Rink staff.
For more information about skating lessons, contact skating director Melissa Maggio at hess@neshannock.org. The public skating calendar is available at www.hessicerink.com.
