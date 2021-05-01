Hess skaters earn medals at two competitions

Six skaters from the Hess Figure Skating Club took home hardware in two separate competitions recently.
“We are ending our competitive season on a very high note,” skating club director Mel Maggio said. “Skaters are already starting to prepare for next season.”
Competing in the Spring Fling competition in Strongsville, Ohio, Emmaline Passarrelli earned two gold medals, two silver medals and a 14th-place finish.
At Skate Pittsburgh, Natalie Colella won two gold medals in the Basic 5 events, while Harper Contreraz won two golds in the Basic 4 events and Etta O’Donovan won two golds in the Basic 2 events. Janelle Zawodny earned one gold medal in the Excel Pre Juvenile Plus. Isabella Breuer won a bronze medal and a 14th-place finish.
“It is very exciting to see that within a few short years, Hess Ice Rink has gone from not having a figure skating club to being the home ice to a club that produces several award-winning skaters,” Rachel Contreraz, club president, said. “We can’t wait to see what happens in the years to come.”
Maggio and Contreraz thanked their skaters and parents for the long hours and effort they put in all year long, as well as Mark Bucci and the Hess Ice Rink staff. The two also thanked Neshannock Township, township supervisor Leslie Bucci, Joe Gierlach and Steve Demofonte.
“Lastly, we cannot forget our wonderful coaches, Alyssa, Theresa and Christine for helping our skaters to grow in their sport,” the two said.
