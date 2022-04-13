Hess Figure Skating Club members had an eventful March at competition, bringing home several medals.
Gold medals were plentiful for local ice skaters March 13 at the RMU Island Sports Center’s 22nd annual Shamrock Skate Competition.
Anastasia Baker took gold in Basic 1 Elements and a silver in the Basic 1 Program. Grace Christy also got gold in Basic 1 Elements. Aubrielle Manganello achieved two gold medals in the Basic 2 Elements and Program events. Etta O’Donovan brought home a silver in Basic 4 Elements and bronze in her Program.
Harper Contreraz won a silver in the Basic 5 Elements event and fourth place in the program. Natalie Colella was awarded two gold medals for Basic 6 Elements and Program. Shae Seinkner placed fourth in Basic 6 Elements and won bronze in the program event.
Emmaline Passarelli placed fifth in the jump, freeskate and compulsory Events. Colin Ferrell won two golds in compulsory and freeskate Event and took home a silver in the jump Event. Arden Anderson won two silver medals in jump and spin Events.
On March 18, Colin Ferrell and Passarelli competed at the 2022 Cleveland Invitational Competition in Mentor, Ohio.
Both skaters skated very strong and represented the Hess Figure Skating Club very well. Ferrell had a great weekend by achieving three gold medals in his freeskate, jumps, and compulsory events.
Passarrelli was awarded a silver for her freeskate, a bronze in jumps and fourth place in her compulsory event.
