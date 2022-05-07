Magic was in the air April 30 at Hess Ice Rink.
The Hess Figure Skating Club and Hess Skating School held their spring show, dubbed “Magical Moments on Ice.”
Opening with “The Mickey Mouse March,” the Learn To Skate kids performed their routine. After that, the HFSC members took the ice one by one skating to their Disney soundtrack favorites.
Closing the show was their very own Janelle Zawodny skating as Princess Belle and Noah Monstwil, Lawrence County Lightning and Wilmington Area Hockey Association hockey player, as The Beast. They skated together to a medley of songs from “Beauty and the Beast” and finished their number with the Skating School kids waving to the crowd to the song, “Be Our Guest.”
Special thanks are given to the Neshannock Township supervisors, Hess Ice Rink staff, the HFSC coaches and volunteers for making the event a success.
