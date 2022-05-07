Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of west central and western Pennsylvania, including the following counties, in west central Pennsylvania, Butler. In western Pennsylvania, Beaver and Lawrence. * WHEN...Until 800 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 115 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Ellwood City, Zelienople, Big Beaver, Ellport, Harmony, Koppel and Homewood. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&