Hess Figure Skating Club members ended their competitive season with an impressive showing at Skate Pittsburgh 2023 at the the Robert Morris University Island Sports Center on April 22.
Janelle Zawodny, a USFSA Gold Medalist, was awarded a gold in excel juvenile free skate. Natalie Colella brought home three gold medals in beginner jumps, excel beginner compulsory and excel beginner free skate.
Sophia Duran was awarded two gold medals in the Basic 4 events. Ilaria DeCarbo won two golds in the Basic 2 events while Clara McCracken achieved two silver medals in the Basic 2 events. Avory Mehok won two gold medals in Basic 1 events.
The competition was a celebration of athleticism, artistry and hard work for these skaters. Their performances were a culmination of hard work and dedication with the help of their coaches, skating director Mel Maggio and Teresa Santilli. HFSC coaches are already anticipating the upcoming season and will be using the next few months to prepare their skaters with new programs and skills to continue bringing home the gold.
