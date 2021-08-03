Hermitage police officer gets top honor from Legion

HERMITAGE — The state American Legion Law Enforcement Officer of the Year honor belongs to a local officer, Hermitage police Cpl. Daniel K. Young.
Young, who has spent 24 years of his 31½-year career with the Hermitage Police Department, was honored with The American Legion Department of Pennsylvania’s award July 17 at the 103rd Annual Department Convention. The ceremony was held at the Hilton Hotel in Harrisburg, according to a press release.
Adjutant Thomas Burke of Sharon American Legion Post 299 said submissions were received from police chiefs across Pennsylvania. A committee looked at multiple factors including years of service, awards and letters of commendation when making their decision, Burke said.
“He’s really an outstanding officer, and he cares about the community,” Burke said.
Now a detective with the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Detective Bureau, Burke was Sharon police chief from 2002 to 2007. During that time, Burke said Young and Eric Squires, a former Sharon police officer, were instrumental in starting Mercer County’s Critical Incident Response Team.
The team is comprised of officers from multiple departments, who are able to respond to emergencies and assist local departments. If CIRT didn’t exist, Burke said, individual departments would have to rely on other departments for assistance in crisis situations.
“He pushed really hard for it,” Burke said of Young. “If not for him, we probably wouldn’t have it.”
