NEW CASTLE
Holiday hours for the New Castle Public Library and the Bookmobile are 8:30 a.m. to noon tomorrow and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 31.
The library will be closed Wednesday and Jan. 1.
Family Movie Night takes place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Visit the library’s website, www.ncdlc.org, or call (724) 658-6659 for movie information.
A Oreo taste test for teens in grades six through 12 takes place at 6 p.m. today. Taste test different flavors of Oreos and vote on your favorite.
Paws to Read with Lucy and Elvis takes place the first Saturday of every month. Call to schedule a 15-minute time slot.
“Battle Royale Indoor Snowball Fight” takes place at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Book Cellar is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays; 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Items for sale include used books, CDs and DVDS. New reading themed T-shirts available. Proceeds benefit the Friends of the New Castle Public Library.
Christmas books will be featured and will be 50 percent off during December. For information about joining Friends, call the library or visit the website.
F. D. CAMPBELL
The F.D. Campbell Memorial Library will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
Tech Time is by appointment. Call (724) 667-7939 to schedule.
Adult coloring is at 1 p.m. Fridays. Supplies are provided.
Dungeons and Dragons meets at 11 a.m. Saturdays.
ELLWOOD CITY
The Ellwood City Area Library will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday and Jan. 1. Hours for Dec. 31 are 9 a.m. to noon.
Coloring for adults is at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. Call the library at (724) 758-6458 for more information.
The Adult Knitters Group meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays to work on individual projects. New members are welcome; call the library for more information.
