F.D. CAMPBELL
Tech Time is by appointment. Call (724) 667-7939 to schedule.
Adult coloring is at 1 p.m. Fridays. Supplies are provided.
Dungeons and Dragons takes place at 11 a.m. Saturdays.
“Eddie’s Bastard” will be the topic for the book discussion group. Call (724) 667-7939 to reserve copy of book and for the date and time of discussion.
NEW CASTLE
Family Movie Night is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Visit the website at www.ncdlc.org or call (724) 658-6659 for movie information.
The Beatnik Café, the monthly open mic concert, will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 30.
Blind Cheese Pizza Challenge for teens in grades six through 12 to judge the best local favorites will be at 6 p.m. today.
PreK Explorers features hands-on learning experiences, including books and STEAM activities, for 3- to 6-year-olds at 10 a.m. Thursdays.
Pokemon Club for school-age children and teens meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays.
Homeschool Hot Spot, a co-op for language arts projects and art in a group setting, takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays. No curriculum requirements; bagged lunches welcome.
Mother Goose Storytime and Wee Build featuring dance, song and, of course, a story is at 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
Nintendo Club is at 1 p.m. Saturday. Bring a system and games or use the library’s. Games must be family friendly. Best for school-age kids and teens.
Tech It Out is at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Bring the whole family to learn coding basics, race robots and explore iPad apps that jump off the screen and onto the table. Adults are encouraged to stay to ensure proper use of all technology.
The Book Cellar is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 9 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Items for sale include used books, CDs and DVDs. Proceeds benefit the Friends of the New Castle Public Library. For more information about joining the Friends, call the library or visit the website.
ELLWOOD CITY
Coloring for adults is at 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
The Adult Knitters Group meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays, except this week, to work on individual projects. New members are welcome; call the library for more information.
Movie night for adults is planned for 6 p.m. Wednesday. Call the library for the movie title.
A regenerative medicine program is set for 6 p.m. today.
The golf ball roll will be at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The annual book sale takes place Sept. 30 through Oct. 5.
A bake sale is set for Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
