Here's what's happening at Lawrence County libraries.
Bookmobile
The Lawrence County Federated Library System Bookmobile is still off the road due to staffing issues.
For more information about the Bookmobile, call (724) 658-6659, ext. 110.
New Castle
Family Movie Night is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Visit the library’s website, www.ncdlc.org, or call (724) 658-6659 for movie information.
The Beatnik Café, a monthly open-mic concert, will be at 6 p.m. today.
Fantastic Fandom for teens in grades six through 12 is at 6 p.m. Aug.19.
Tabletop Games for all ages will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 31.
As part of the summer food program, the New Castle Public Library hosts lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays for those under the age of 18.
The Book Cellar is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Items for sale include used books, CDs and DVDs. This month’s display features the “Dog Days of August” and all books about animals, plants and science are 50 percent off. Proceeds benefit the Friends of the New Castle Public Library. For more information about joining the Friends, call the library or visit the website.
F.D. Campbell
Tech Time is by appointment. Call (724) 667-7939 to schedule.
Adult coloring is at 1 p.m. Fridays. Supplies are provided.
Ellwood City
Coloring for adults takes place at 10 a.m. Wednesdays and is free and open to the public.
Building Buddies meets at 1 p.m. Aug. 21.
The Adult Knitters Group meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays to work on individual projects. New members are welcome. Call the library for more information.
The Creative Writing Workshop is at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The Afternoon Book Group will discuss “The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane” at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 19. New members are welcome.
