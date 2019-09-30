NEW CASTLE
The New Castle Public Library and the Bookmobile will be closed Oct. 14 in observance of Columbus Day.
Family Movie Night takes place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Visit the Library’s website, www.ncdlc.org, or call (724) 658-6659 for movie information.
“Riders of the Purple Sage” will be the topic for the Book Group meeting at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 7.
The Beatnik Café, the monthly open mic concert, will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 21.
Fantastic Fandom for teens in grades six through 12 meets at 6 p.m. Oct. 7.
LEGO Build Club will complete a project in collaborative groups at 2 p.m. Oct. 12. Minimum age is 8 through teens.
PreK Explorers features hands-on learning experiences, including books and STEAM activities for 3- to 6-year-olds, and meets at 10 a.m. Thursdays.
Pokemon Club for school-age children and teens meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays.
Homeschool Hot Spot for language arts projects and art in a group setting meets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays. There are no curriculum requirements and bagged lunches are welcome.
Mother Goose Storytime and Wee Build, a lively, movement oriented morning featuring dance, song, and of course, a story, takes place at 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
Paws to Read with Lucy is at 11 a.m. Saturday, while sessions with Elvis begin at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. School-age children and teens can boost reading skills with help from a furry friend. Space is limited; register for a 15-minute time slot by calling the library.
Nintendo Club meets at 1 p.m. Oct. 26. Bring a system and games or use the library’s. Games must be family friendly. Best for school-age kids and teens.
Tech It Out at 6 p.m. Wednesdays allows the whole family to learn coding basics, race robots and explore iPad apps that jump off the screen and onto the table. Adults are encouraged to stay to ensure proper use of all technology.
Crafternoon for families to have an afternoon of crafts, creativity and fun begins at 2 p.m. Oct. 19.
Play & Grow for infants through 5-year-olds meets Fridays beginning Oc. 15. Sessions include play time for caregivers and children with an opportunity to chat with a local child development professional. Limited space; call (724) 658-6615, ext. 106, to register.
Frankentoys for teens in sixth through 10th grade meets at 6 p.m. Oct. 28. Those attending should bring in old toys or use what the library has to mix and match and create a new Frankentoy.
Estate Planning 101 with a representative from Citizens Bank will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 29. Learn the basics of developing an estate plan. Registration requested but not required.
Friends of the Library will have a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 25 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 26. Items for sale include furniture and knickknacks; no clothes. Funds benefit the New Castle Public Library. Donations accepted Oct. 23 and 24.
The Book Cellar will have a bag sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Bags will be provided at a cost of $5 per bag. Includes VHS tapes and regularly priced books.
The Book Cellar is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Items for sale include used books, CDs and DVDS. New reading themed T-shirts are available. Proceeds benefit the Friends of the New Castle Public Library. The October display features scary Stories, with occult, ghost stories, horror and mysteries half off. For more information about joining the Friends, call the Library or visit the website.
F.D. CAMPBELL
Tech Time is by appointment. Call (724) 667-7939 to schedule.
Adult Coloring is at 1 p.m. Fridays. Supplies are provided.
Dungeons and Dragons meets at 11 a.m. Saturdays.
ELLWOOD CITY
Coloring for adults takes place at 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
The Adult Knitters Group meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays to work on individual projects. New members are welcome; call the library for more information.
The Evening Book Group will discuss “Before We Were Yours” at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9.
Hooked On Books meets at 3 p.m. Oct. 10.
Creative Writing meets at 3 p.m. Oct. 9 and 23.
The Food 4 Thought Book Group will gather at 3 p.m. Oct. 24.
Movie Night for Adults is at 6 p.m. Oct. 23. Call the library for the movie title.
The Afternoon Book Group will discuss “The Leavers” at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 21. New members are welcome.
Silly Science meets at 10 a.m. Oct. 12.
The Twenty Something Book Group meets at noon Oct. 12.
“The Crucible” will be the topic for the Classic Book Group meeting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14.
The Just for Girls book group meets at 3 p.m. Oct. 17.
The library will be part of Octoberfest Saturday at Ewing Park.
The annual book sale is tomorrow through Saturday.
Baby Lap Time meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays with Family Lap Time at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
The library anniversary committee will meet at 11 a.m. Oct. 11. New members are welcome.
Library trick or treat will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.