ALL LIBRARIES
All Lawrence County libraries and the Bookmobile will be closed Monday for Presidents Day.
NEW CASTLE
The board of trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Family Movie Night takes place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Visit the library’s website, www.ncdlc.org, or call (724) 658-6659 for movie information.
The Library Stitchers meet at noon Friday.
Homeschool Hot Spot is a relaxed coop for language arts projects and art in a group setting. No curriculum requirements; bagged lunches welcome. Meets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 24.
Mother Goose Storytime, a lively, movement-oriented program featuring dance, song and, of course, stories, meets at 10 a.m. Wednesday and Feb. 26. Wee Build follows at 10:30 a.m. for socialization and constructive play.
Pre-K Explorers is a hands-on learning experience for 3- to 6-year olds. Participants will explore a book or two and then participate in STEAM activities that enhance the books. Meets at 10 a.m. Thursday and Feb. 27.
Groove and Move Storytime is for all ages, but best for those 2 to 5. Sessions feature creative movement combined with stories. Takes place Friday and Feb. 28.
Teens @ the Library meets at 6 p.m. Feb. 24.
Pokeman Club meets at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Feb. 27. Join fellow trainers to talk Pokemon, have card battles or play on your 3Ds. Program is non-structured and best for school-age children and teens.
Tech It Out for the whole family to learn coding basics, race robots and explore iPad apps that jump off the screen and onto the table is at 6 p.m. Thursday and Feb. 27. Adults are encouraged to stay to ensure proper use of all technology.
Nintendo Club for school-age kids and teens meets at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Feb. 25. Bring a system and games from home or use the library’s. Games must be family friendly.
A Black History Month discussion is set for 6 p.m. Feb. 26.
Leap Into the Library takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 29.
The Book Cellar is run by the Friends of the Library and open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Items for sale include used books, CDs and DVDs. All romance novels are 50 percent off in February. A $5 per bag sale takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 29. All regular-priced items are eligible. Bags will be provided. Proceeds benefit the New Castle Public Library. For more information about joining the Friends, call the library or visit the library’s website.
F.D. CAMPBELL
Tech Time is by appointment for those needing help with iPads, smartphones, laptops and other electronic devices. Call (724) 667-7939 to make an appointment.
Autism Warriors, for those with autism and up to two guests, meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. This month’s activities the LEGO Club this week.
The Book Club will discuss “Woman of Troublesome Creek” at 5:30 p.m. tomorrow at the MoCo House in Bessemer.
A teddy bear picnic is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday. Geared toward preschool and elementary-age children, but all are invited. Bring a teddy bear or favorite stuffed animal for stories, crafts and a picnic snack. Reserve a spot on the picnic blanket by calling (724) 667-7938.
The library board meeting will be at 5 p.m. Feb. 24 at Pizza Joe’s in Bessemer. Public participation is welcome.
ELLWOOD CITY
The Food For Thought book group for grades nine to 12 meets at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Creative Writing Workshop, a writing critique for grades seven to 12, meets at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Adult Coloring is at 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
The Knitters’ Group meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays.
The Afternoon Book Group will discuss “Force of Nature” at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
