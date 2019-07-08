Here's what's happening at Lawrence County libraries.
BOOKMOBILE
The Bookmobile will be out of service until August.
For more information about the Bookmobile, call (724) 658-6659, ext. 110.
NEW CASTLE
The Board of Trustees, the governing board of the New Castle Public Library, will meet at 1:30 p.m. July 15.
Family Movie Night is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Visit the Library’s website, www.ncdlc.org, or call (724) 658-6659 for movie information.
A Universe of Stories, a summer reading club for adults, runs through Aug. 19. Read or listen to a variety of stories and enter a drawing for special prizes ranging from gift cards to a Kindle.
A series of Grow with Google Workshops on developing and writing a business plan is being offered. Sessions include: preparing for your business plan, 6 p.m July 16; writing a business plan, 6 p.m. July 23; and plan presentation with Paul Bucciarelli, a consultant with the Duquesne University Small Business Development Center, 6 p.m. July 30. All programs are free and participants can come to any or all sessions. Registration is helpful but not required. Basic computer skills needed. Bring a WiFi capable laptop or tablet for sessions one and two.
Mother Goose Storytime, a lively, movement- oriented program featuring dance, song and, of course, stories meets at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. Wee Build, for socialization and constructive play, follows.
Pre-K Explorers is a hands-on learning experience for 3- to 6-yearolds meeting at 10 a.m. Thursdays. Participants explore a book or two and then participate in STEAM activities that enhance the books.
Astronaut Adventures, for children in grades one through five to explore the planets, stars and the Space Station through books, activities and crafts, takes place at 10 a.m. Mondays.
Science Lab for budding STEAM engineers in kindergarten through second grade to engage in activities geared towards science and technology takes place at 2 p.m. Mondays.
FANtastic Fandoms meets at 6 p.m. July 15.
Beatnik Café featuring local music and entertainment in an open-mic environment is at 6 p.m. today. Call (724) 658-6659, ext. 111, if interested in performing.
Galaxy Tours for those in grades six to eight to complete challenges, win trivia and get creative as if the world depends on it meets at 2 p.m. Fridays.
Nintendo Club meets at 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Bring your own system and family friendly games to share or play what the library has.
The non-structured Pokeman Club for school-age and teen newbies and experts meets at 4:30 p.m. Thursdays.
Paws to Read gives children a chance to boost reading skills with the help of a furry friend at 10 a.m. Fridays. Call (724) 658-6659, ext. 106, to register for a 15-minute slot to read to Lucy, a certified therapy dog.
Tabletop Games meets at 1 p.m. July 27.
A princess party with Rapunzel and Flynn Rider is planned for 10 a.m. tomorrow.
Magician Steve Haberman will have a Space Travelers are Readers program at 10 a.m. July 16.
A paint party for those in grades one through five takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. July 20. Paint a book full of your favorite things. Limited space, call to register by Wednesday.
The Erie Zoo will present “When My Belly Roars,” with participants building food chains, connecting them to make a food web and learning what animals depend upon to survive at 10 a.m. July 23.
Officers from the New Castle Police Department will visit and allow participants to explore a police car at 10 a.m. July 30.
As part of the summer food program, the New Castle Public Library hosts lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays for those under the age of 18. Movies will be shown at lunch time and participants can choose a book to keep.
The Book Cellar is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Items for sale include used books, CDs and DVDs. During July, books about World War II will be half price. Proceeds benefit the Friends of the New Castle Public Library. For more information about joining the Friends, call the library or visit the website.
F.D. CAMPBELL
Tech Time is by appointment for those needing help with iPads, smartphones, laptops and other electronic devices. Call (724) 6677939 to make an appointment.
Adult coloring is at 1 p.m. Fridays. Use the library’s supplies or bring your own.
Dungeons and Dragons for teens meets from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Visit the library’s cotton candy booth during the Bessemer Firemen’s Festival Friday through Sunday.
Mohawk Autism Warriors will make a fireworks painting at 5:30 p.m. July 16 and have Lego Club at 5:30 p.m. July 23. Meetings are open to individuals with autism and up to two friends.
Story Time features India on July 18 and Romania on July 25. Listen to a story, enjoy snacks and make a craft appropriate to featured continent or country.
Manicure Madness is all day July 20. The library will provide nail polish in every color along with nail stencils, stickers and stamps.
Art Therapy at 1 p.m. July 27 will feature an acrylic on canvas painting of hummingbirds. All ages are welcome. RSVP to (724) 667-7939 as a limited number of canvases are available.
ELLWOOD CITY
Family Lap Time meets at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow.
Building Buddies meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays.
Jump Start to Kindergarten meets at 10 a.m. tomorrow.
Adult coloring meets at 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
The knitters group meets at 6 p.m. July 18 and 25.
Hooked on Books meets at noon Thursday.
Creative Writing Workshop meets at 3 p.m. July 17 and 31.
The Just for Girls Book Group meets at noon July 18.
The Afternoon Book Group will discuss “The Ninth Hour” at 1:30 p.m. July 15.
The Food For Thought book group meets at noon July 25.
Family Movie Night is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Call the library for title.
The Puppet Theater Workshop will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday. The group will have shows at 6:30 p.m. July 16 and 10 a.m. July 17.
Alien Underpants and UFOS for those in kindergarten and first grade is at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Those in grades two and three will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Book Bunch meets at noon Wednesday.
American Girl Doll Parties are planned for 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Star Wars characters will visit at 1 p.m. July 20.
