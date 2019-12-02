Here's what's happening at Lawrence County libraries.
NEW CASTLE
Holiday hours for the New Castle Public Library and the Bookmobile are 8:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 24 and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 31. The library will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
Family Movie Night takes place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Visit the library’s website, www.ncdlc.org, or call (724) 658-6659 for movie information. No movie Dec. 24 and 31.
The NCPL Book Group will discuss “Carnegie’s Maid” at 9:30 a.m. today.
A folded book art program is set for 6 to 8 p.m. tomorrow. Learn how to create a work of art with a book. Registration required by calling (724) 658-6659, ext. 108, or emailing reference@ncdlc.org. Those attending should bring a pencil, metric ruler and a hard cover book approximately 10 inches high and 215-260 pages in length.
The Beatnik Café, the monthly open mic concert, will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 9.
Fantastic Fandom for teens in grades six through 12 meets at 6 p.m. today and Dec. 16.
A Oreo taste test for teens in grades six through 12 takes place at 6 p.m. Dec. 23. Taste test different flavors of Oreos and vote on your favorite.
Paws to Read with Lucy and Elvis takes place this Saturday and the first Saturday of every month. Call to schedule a 15-minute time slot.
A “Ballerinas and Books” program is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday. Join us for story time, mini-ballet lessons and photos with ballerinas from the New Castle Regional Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker.” There will be light refreshments and a door prize.
“Gingerbread Friends Tea and Storytime” takes place at 2 p.m. Dec. 14. Kids of all ages can bring their favorite stuffed animal or doll to enjoy holiday tea, listen to seasonal stories and create gingerbread crafts.
An “Elf Party” is set for 2 p.m. Dec. 21 featuring games, crafts and a photo booth.
“Battle Royale Indoor Snowball Fight” takes place at 2 p.m. Dec. 28.
The Book Cellar is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays; 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Items for sale include used books, CDs and DVDS. New reading themed T-shirts available. Proceeds benefit the Friends of the New Castle Public Library. Christmas books will be featured and 50 percent off during December. For information about joining Friends, call the library or visit the website.
F. D. CAMPBELL
The F.D. Campbell Memorial Library will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and 31 and Jan. 1.
Tech Time is by appointment. Call (724) 667-7939 to schedule.
Adult coloring is at 1 p.m. Fridays. Supplies are provided.
Dungeons and Dragons meets at 11 a.m. Saturdays.
ELLWOOD CITY
The Ellwood City Area Library will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and Jan. 1. Hours for Dec. 31 are 9 a.m. to noon.
Coloring for adults is at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. Call the library at (724) 758-6458 for more information.
The Adult Knitters Group meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays to work on individual projects. New members are welcome; call the library for more information.
The Evening Book Group will discuss “Eleanor Oliphant” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Hooked On Books meets at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Creative Writing meets at 3 p.m. Wednesday and Dec. 18.
The Classic Book Group will discuss “An English Murder” at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9.
The Food 4 Thought Book Group gathers at 3 p.m. Dec. 19.
Silly Science is at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The Just for Girls Book Group meets at 3 p.m. Dec. 12.
