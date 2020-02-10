ALL LIBRARIES
All Lawrence County libraries and the Bookmobile will be closed Feb. 17 for President’s Day.
NEW CASTLE
The board of trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 18.
The Friends of the New Castle Public Library will meet at 1 p.m. Monday.
Family Movie Night takes place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Visit the library’s website, www.ncdlc.org, or call (724) 658-6659 for movie information.
The Library Stitchers meet at noon Feb. 21.
A sweetheart luncheon is planned for noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The luncheon honors volunteers who have provided service to New Castle Public Library throughout the year. Special honorees will be the 2020 Friend of the Year and the late Donald Nicolls, who served on the board of trustees for 63 years.
Homeschool Hot Spot is a relaxed coop for language arts projects and art in a group setting. No curriculum requirements; bagged lunches welcome. Meets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Feb. 24.
Mother Goose Storytime, a lively, movement-oriented program featuring dance, song and, of course, stories, meets at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 and 26. Wee Build follows at 10:30 a.m. for socialization and constructive play.
Pre-K Explorers is a hands-on learning experience for 3- to 6-year olds. Participants will explore a book or two and then participate in STEAM activities that enhance the books. Meets at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 and 27.
Groove and Move Storytime is for all ages, but best for those 2 to 5. Sessions feature creative movement combined with stories. Takes place Friday, Feb. 21 and 28.
The Beatnik Café, featuring local music and entertainment in an open-mic environment, takes place at 6 p.m. today. Call (724) 658-6659, ext.111, if interested in performing.
Teens @ the Library meets at 6 p.m. Feb. 24.
Pokeman Club meets at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 and 27. Join fellow trainers to talk Pokemon, have card battles or play on your 3Ds. Program is non-structured and best for school-age children and teens.
Crafternoon for all ages is at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Tech It Out for the whole family to learn coding basics, race robots and explore iPad apps that jump off the screen and onto the table is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 and 27. Adults are encouraged to stay to ensure proper use of all technology.
Nintendo Club for school-age kids and teens meets at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Feb. 18 and 25. Bring a system and games from home or use the library’s. Games must be family friendly.
A Black History Month discussion is set for 6 p.m. Feb. 26.
Leap Into the Library takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 29.
The Book Cellar is run by the Friends of the Library and open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Items for sale include used books, CDs and DVDs. All romance novels are 50 percent off in February. Proceeds benefit the New Castle Public Library. For more information about joining the Friends, call the library or visit the library’s website.
F.D. CAMPBELL
Tech Time is by appointment for those needing help with iPads, smartphones, laptops and other electronic devices. Call (724) 667-7939 to make an appointment.
Autism Warriors, for those with autism and up to two guests, meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. This month’s activities include Valentine’s Day cards, Wednesday; and LEGO Club, Feb. 19.
The Book Club will discuss “Woman of Troublesome Creek” at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at the MoCo House in Bessemer.
Art therapy is at 1 p.m. Saturday. Supplies are provided and RSVPs are appreciated by calling (724) 667-7939. Children are welcome but must be accompanied by an adult.
A teddy bear picnic is planned for 1 p.m. Feb. 22. Geared toward preschool and elementary-age children, but all are invited. Bring a teddy bear or favorite stuffed animal for stories, crafts and a picnic snack. Reserve a spot on the picnic blanket by calling (724) 667-7938.
The library board meeting will be at 5 p.m. Feb. 24 at Pizza Joe’s in Bessemer. Public participation is welcome.
ELLWOOD CITY
Read to the dogs at the library at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Just for Girls book group for girls in grades seven through 12 meets at 3 p.m. Thursday.
The Food For Thought book group for grades nine to 12 meets at 3 p.m. Feb. 20.
Creative Writing Workshop, a writing critique for grades seven to 12, meets at 3 p.m. Feb. 19.
Adult Coloring is at 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
The Knitters’ Group meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays.
The Afternoon Book Group will discuss “Force of Nature” at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 18.
