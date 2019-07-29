Here's what's happening at Lawrence County libraries.
Bookmobile
The Bookmobile will be out of service until August.
For more information about the Bookmobile, call (724) 658-6659, ext. 110.
New Castle
Family Movie Night is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Visit the Library’s website, www.ncdlc.org, or call (724) 658-6659 for movie information.
A Universe of Stories, a summer reading club for adults, runs through Aug. 19. Read or listen to a variety of stories and enter a drawing for special prizes ranging from gift cards to a Kindle.
A Grow with Google workshop on business plan presentation with Paul Bucciarelli, a consultant with the Duquesne University Small Business Development Center, will take place at 6 p.m. tomorrow. Registration is helpful but not required for the free program. Basic computer skills needed. Bring a WiFi capable laptop or tablet.
Mother Goose Storytime, a lively, movement-oriented program featuring dance, song and, of course, stories meets at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. Wee Build, for socialization and constructive play, follows.
Pre-K Explorers is a hands-on learning experience for 3- to 6-year-olds meeting at 10 a.m. Thursdays. Participants explore a book or two and then participate in STEAM activities that enhance the books.
Astronaut Adventures, for children in grades one through five to explore the planets, stars and the Space Station through books, activities and crafts, takes place at 10 a.m. Mondays.
Science Lab for budding STEAM engineers in kindergarten through second grade to engage in activities geared toward science and technology takes place at 2 p.m. Mondays.
Galaxy Tours for those in grades six to eight to complete challenges, win trivia and get creative as if the world depends on it meets at 2 p.m. Fridays.
Nintendo Club meets at 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Bring your own system and family friendly games to share or play what the library has.
The non-structured Pokeman Club for school-age and teen newbies and experts meets at 4:30 p.m. Thursdays.
Paws to Read gives children a chance to boost reading skills with the help of a furry friend at 10 a.m. Fridays. Call (724) 658-6659, ext. 106, to register for a 15-minute slot to read to Lucy, a certified therapy dog.
Officers from the New Castle Police Department will visit and allow participants to explore a police car at 10 a.m. tomorrow.
As part of the summer food program, the New Castle Public Library hosts lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays for those under the age of 18. Movies will be shown at lunch time and participants can choose a book to keep.
The Book Cellar is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Items for sale include used books, CDs and DVDs. During July, books about World War II will be half price. Proceeds benefit the Friends of the New Castle Public Library. For more information about joining the Friends, call the library or visit the website.
F.D. Campbell
Tech Time is by appointment for those needing help with iPads, smartphones, laptops and other electronic devices. Call (724) 667-7939 to make an appointment.
Adult coloring is at 1 p.m. Fridays. Use the library’s supplies or bring your own.
Dungeons and Dragons for teens meets from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Ellwood City
Building Buddies meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays.
Adult coloring meets at 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
Creative Writing Workshop meets at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.