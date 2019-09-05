ONGOING
COUNTRY MUSIC/DANCE: 6 to 9 p.m. Sundays, West Middlesex VFW, 3747 New Castle Road, West Middlesex.
NEW CASTLE COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Fire Hall, 3712 Harlansburg Road.
SEPTEMBER
ROB THOMAS: Today, Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, Youngstown.
ROGER KABLER: Today, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
MEEK MILL and FUTURE: Tomorrow, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
COLD: Tomorrow, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
MANHATTAN: Saturday, Winery at Spring Hill, Geneva, Ohio.
TRAINWRECK: Saturday, Bessemer Croatian Club, Bessemer.
WELL STRUNG DUO: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
SNARFUNKLE/ZOO: 4:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Eintracht Picnic Grounds, 586 McKee Crossing Road.
OZOMATLI: Sunday, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
ZZ TOP and CHEAP TRICK: Wednesday, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
“ONE MAN STAR WARS TRIOLOGY”: Sept. 11-29, Pittsburgh CLO, Pittsburgh.
MAC POWELL and THE FAMILY REUNION: Sept. 12, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
THE NEW YORK TENORS: Sept. 12, Packard Music Hall, Warren, Ohio.
JON LANGSTON: Sept. 13, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
BONEY JAMES: Sept. 13, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh.
THE DORALS: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Ewing Park, Ellwood City.
THE DORALS: 8 to 11 p.m. Sept. 14, Rolling Mills, Girard, Ohio.
CHARLIE BARATH AND FRIENDS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 14, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
NEW CASTLE MUSIC FESTIVAL: noon to 10 p.m. Sept. 14, Old Princeton School, 2520 Mill Bridge Road, New Castle.
BACKSTREET BOYS: Sept. 14, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
JASON ALDEAN: Sept. 14, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
RANCID: Sept. 14, Sandcastle, Pittsburgh.
BERLIN: Sept. 16, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 17, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
WARRANT: Sept. 20, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
TERRY DACH: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 21, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
JOHN LLOYD YOUNG: Sept. 21, Westminster College.
RASCAL FLATTS: Sept. 21, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
DROPKICK MURPHYS: Sept. 21, Erie Insurance Arena, Erie.
STONE TEMPLE PILOTS: Sept. 21, Stage AE, Pittsburgh.
BLAKE SHELDON: Sept. 21, Stambaugh Auditorium, Youngstown.
THE DORALS: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 22, Homewood Festival, Beaver Falls.
BARN DANCE: 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 22, West Middlesex VFW, 3747 New Castle Road, West Middlesex. $5. Bring a dish to share.
THE NELSONS: Sept. 22, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 24, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
CHRIS BROWN: Sept. 24, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
JUSTIN TOWNES EARL: Sept. 25, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
CHRIS YOUNG: Sept. 26, Erie Insurance Arena, Pittsburgh.
MANHATTAN: Sept. 27, Conneaut Lake Fireman’s Club, Conneaut Lake, Pa.
TRAINWRECK: Sept. 27, JR’z Pub, Austintown, Ohio.
TOBY KEITH: Sept. 27, Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh.
“THE SNOW QUEEN”: Sept. 27-29 and Oct. 3-6, New Castle Playhouse.
MANHATTAN: Sept. 28, Sons of Italy, New Castle.
TRAINWRECK: Sept. 28, Holiday Campgrounds, Andover, Ohio.
TUG CREEK: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 28, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
THE DORALS: 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 28, Paramount, Wampum.
SEBASTIAN BACH: Sept. 29, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
“THE LION KING”: Through Sept. 29, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh.
OCTOBER
PHIL COLLINS: Oct. 2, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
MERCY ME: Oct. 4, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
THE CHARLIE DANIELS BAND: Oct. 4, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
TYLER JENKINS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 5, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
TYLER RICH: Oct. 5, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
CHANCE THE RAPPER: Oct. 6, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
THE BLACK KEYS: Oct. 7, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 8, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
CIRQUE MEI: Oct. 9, Westminster College.
HUGH JACKMAN: Oct. 9, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
JIMMIE VAUGHAN: Oct. 9, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
QUEEN MACHINE: Oct. 10, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
GEORGE THOROGOOD and THE DESTROYERS: Oct. 10, Palace Theatre, Greensburg.
GHOST: Oct. 10, Covelli Centre, Youngstown.
CHAINSMOKERS with 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER: Oct. 11, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
JOE DIFFIE: Oct. 11, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
SWEET ATMOSPHERE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 12, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
TRAINWRECK: Oct. 12, Polish Falcons, New Castle.
MANHATTAN: Oct. 12, The Ice House, Austintown, Ohio.
CARRIE UNDERWOOD: Oct. 12, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
FRANK FOSTER: Oct. 12, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
THE HEAD AND THE HEART: Oct. 14, UPMC Events Center, Pittsburgh.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 15, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
MANHATTAN: Oct. 16, Salem Community Center, Salem, Ohio.
TOM KEIFER: Oct. 17, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
STIFF LITTLE FINGERS: Oct. 17, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
MARY CHAPIN CARPENTER with SHAWN COLVIN: Oct. 17, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh.
SESAME STREET LIVE “MAKE YOUR MAGIC”: Oct. 17, Warner Theatre, Erie.
BOB SEGER and THE SILVER BULLET BAND: Oct. 17, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
TRAINWRECK: Oct. 18, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio.
STIFF LITTLE FINGERS: Oct. 18, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
GRAHAM NASH: Oct. 18, Warner Theatre, Erie.
BEES TREES: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 19, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
DONNIE IRIS AND THE CRUISERS: Oct. 19, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
MANHATTAN: Oct. 19, Salem Golf Club, Salem, Ohio.
NOAH GUNDERSON: Oct. 19, Rex Theatre, Pittsburgh.
SLAUGHTER: Oct. 20, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
DAUGHTRY: Oct. 20, Palace Theatre, Greensburg.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 22, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
LEONID AND FRIENDS: Oct. 22, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
TAYLOR HICKS: Oct. 23, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
BLACK SABBATH LIVES: Oct. 24, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
JURASSIC WORLD LIVE: Oct. 24-27, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
“GISELLE”: Oct. 25-27, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh.
THE DORALS: 8 to 11 p.m. Oct. 26, Amvets, Butler.
HARMONY ROAD: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 26, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
MANHATTAN: Oct. 26, Salem Eagles, Salem, Ohio.
VINCE GILL: Oct. 26, Warner Theatre, Erie.
NIGHT OF THE SINGING DEAD: Oct. 27, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
